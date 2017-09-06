Mexico offers teaching jobs to ‘dreamers’ returning from US

By Published:
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gives an address in response to the U.S. presidential election in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The Mexican president said in a brief televised address that he has spoken with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him and his family. He said they agreed to meet during the transition period to discuss the U.S.-Mexico relationship. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s Education Department is encouraging people who might be affected by the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to apply for jobs as English teachers in Mexico.

The United States is terminating the program, which temporarily protects people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, or whose parents overstayed their visas.

Mexico recently upgraded its goals for teaching English but faces a shortage of high-quality teachers.

The department said Wednesday it is inviting “dreamers,” as the mainly Mexican youths are known, to apply for jobs as English teachers in teacher-training colleges.

The department has programs to help people get credit for studies abroad, certify language and other skills, and enter Mexico’s educational system.

Mexico has also set up educational programs for returning migrants with deficient Spanish skills.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s