Man arrested for taking video of woman inside University of Tennessee dorm restroom

By Bridgette Bjorlo Published:
(WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested after a woman said someone took a video of her inside a University of Tennessee dorm restroom.

The victim said she was inside a restroom on Hess Hall’s seventh floor on August 27. She claims Howard Hensley came into the restroom and held his cell phone over her stall door without permission.

Investigators say Hensley admitted to going inside the restroom and taking a video of the victim.

He faces charges for unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.

