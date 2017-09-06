Local schools, businesses collect 39,000+ bottles of water for Texas

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- What started out as an idea has become a major effort by local schools and businesses to collect water for people in Texas.

Josh Ringley told us last week that he got the idea to collect donations when he was dropping his child off at Sullivan East High School.

“…As he got out of the truck Wednesday, I looked over and I saw a bottle of water in my truck, and I thought we could really just, if we could do it at this efficiency, drop waters off, that would be a really neat thing,” Ringley said.

Wednesday morning we met with Ringley at Bristol Metals where he works, and found volunteers packing a tractor-trailer with bottled water.

Ringley said since he started this effort, its expanded far beyond Sullivan East and Bristol Metals.

Schools like John Battle, David Crockett and even school systems like Carter County are now involved in this effort.

“Certainly I couldn’t have done this with my own resources, nor could anybody else…but it just seems like the folks have come together here, its just amazing at what’s happened I’m overwhelmed, completely overwhelmed by the generosity of people here,” Ringley said.

Ringley said they already filled one truck with around 39,000 bottles of water.

That first truck arrived in a town on the coast called Nederland, Texas Tuesday night.

He hopes to have a second truck loaded by Friday, telling us there is even a possibility with all the donations they’ve received they could send a third truck to Texas.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.