Local family arrives in Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – A family from the Tri-Cities area arrived in Texas Tuesday evening with supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The southern gospel group “The Knight Family” from Fall Branch.

They collected three trailer loads full of items donated from local churches, an online auction and even people from other states. Photos show some of the devastation the storm caused in Orange, TX. It’s just one of the small towns uprooted by Harvey. adam knight tells us they’re now working with law enforcement there to distribute the donations.

“I felt the need to do this, I didn’t have the items to take or the money to go but great East Tennesseans came to the benefit of Texas once again and proven why we’re called the volunteers.” Knight said.

Knight tells us he also plans to keep an eye on pending Hurricane Irma.

