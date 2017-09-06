Lacheys, Debbie Gibson lead ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast

'Dancing With the Stars' celebs Frankie Muniz, Barbara Corcoran, Nick Lachey and more dish on the competition (Credit: Craig Sjodin, ABC)

NEW YORK (AP/ABC) – Nick and Vanessa Lachey, retired athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens, and singer Debbie Gibson headline the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Other cast members on the ABC reality competition include “Malcolm in the Middle” actor Frankie Muniz, professional wrestler Nikki Bella and “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott.

The Lacheys are partnering with married dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

FILE – This March 18, 2014 file photo shows television personalities Nick Lachey, left, and his wife Vanessa Lachey at HBO’s “Game of Thrones” fourth season premiere in New York. ABC announced Sept. 6, 2017, that the couple will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 

The NFL’s Owens and the NBA’s Fisher are looking to follow in the footsteps of another pro athlete, former NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who took home the show’s Mirrorball Trophy last season.

The 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres Sept. 18.

The full celebrity cast, and their partners, were announced live on “Good Morning America” today.

Season 25 of “DWTS” will feature Drew Scott, Sasha Pieterse, Barbara Corcoran, Derek Fisher, Victoria Arlen, Jordan Fisher, Nikki Bella, Terrell Owens, Frankie Muniz, Debbie Gibson, Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey.

Reigning Mirror Ball champ Rashad Jennings

