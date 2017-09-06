Kingsport considering $2 million Bays Mountain Park improvements

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Plans are in the works to invest millions of dollars in one of Kingsport’s landmark sites.

The city is considering spending $2 million on what they say are critical upgrades to Bays Mountain Park.

Bays Mountain Park is now 46 years old and park manager Rob Cole said the last major upgrade it saw was nearly ten years ago, in 2009.

“Virtually every weekend when it’s nice outside on both Saturday and Sunday we’re turning vehicles away,” said Cole.

That’s because Cole said there is not enough parking space.

“When we turn people away that’s it just lost visitation, it’s lost revenue and a lost experience for our viewer,” Cole said.

It’s a fix the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman is hoping to make in the next year.

“Frankly we just haven’t invested over the years like we have needed to, so we’re really playing catch up,” said Jeff Fleming, Kingsport City Manager.

They are considering spending $1 million on Bays Mountain Park improvements, an addition to the $1.1 million already set aside for the park.

“The improvements that would be generated would include repaving and actually fixing many of the drainage issues on the road leading into the mountain, adding parking on top of the mountain,” Fleming said. “As you enter the mountain there will be a really nice gateway entrance… We have way-finding signage that we’re adding.”

“We’re hoping that this upgrade will allow us to install exhibits that will allow for a really unique interactive experience with our visitors,” Cole said.

They are critically important upgrades that Fleming said have been put off for too long.

“Bays Mountain has to compete for funding from everybody else – police, fire, public works, all of the many needs a city has,” said Fleming. “And Bays Mountain seems to always get passed over as next year we’ll get to you, but next year never comes, so we just decided to make it next year now.”

The Board of Mayor and Alderman’s final vote to spend those additional $1 million is set for their next meeting – September 18th.

