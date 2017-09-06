Jonesborough PD teams up with Erwin PD to collect supplies for Harvey relief efforts

Related Coverage Erwin Police Dept. collecting supplies to send to Harvey victims

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Just days after the Erwin Police Department began collecting supplies for victims of Harvey, the Jonesborough Police Department has joined in on relief efforts.

Wednesday afternoon, Jonesborough Police posted on their Facebook page that they would be partnering with Erwin to collect things like water, cleaning supplies, and clothes to send to Texas.

Erwin’s Police Chief, Regan Tilson, is coordinating efforts with a friend from his days in the Marine Corps who lives in Humble, Texas.

If you would like to donate, both police departments are collection items through September 11th.

The Jonesborough Police Department is located at 123 Boone Street.

You can find the Erwin Police Department at 211 N. Main Ave.

