Johnson City police: Victim struck in head with wooden mallet during fight

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A 59-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly struck a man in the head with a wooden mallet during a fight.

Poice said on Tuesday, they responded to a home in the 800 block of Wilson Avenue to respond to a fight. Officers said they saw the victim trying to hold down the suspect, Janssen Cavelli.

The victim, police observed, as covered in blood and treated by EMS on the scene. He was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for a head injury.

The two had gotten into a verbal argument, according to a police investigation, and Cavelli allegedly struck the victim in the head with a wooden mallet.

Cavelli was arrested and charged with aggravated assault then taken o the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing has been scheduled today at 1:30 p.m in sessions court.