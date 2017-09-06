Johnson City man, 19, charged with second-degree murder

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City have charged a 19-year-old man with second-degree murder after he confessed to stabbing a man — killing him.

Police said around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday, they responded to a home in the 200 block of E. Maple Street where they found a 41-year-old man in lying in the yard with a stab wound in the back.

Investigators said EMS personnel attempted life-saving procedures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they believe Matthew Dye, age 19, and the victim got into a fight before the stabbing.

Dye ran away and was later found by patrol officers at the Quality Inn on S. Roan Street.

Dye was arrested by Johnson City police and interviewed. According to detectives, he confessed to the stabbing.

Dye was charged with second-degree murder and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. An arraignment hearing for him has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the county’s general sessions courtroom.