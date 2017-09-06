JCPD: Man arrested on warrant, found with stolen firearm out of Carter Co.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on several charges on Tuesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers went to a home in the 1200 block of Division Street to serve a warrant on Brandon L. Miller, 32.

When they arrived, they found Miller asleep on the couch inside the home and he was arrested.

A search of his belongings revealed he had a Glock .40 caliber pistol in a backpack.

According to the release, a check of the pistol revealed that it was stolen out of Carter County.

Miller was also reportedly a convicted felon out of Carter and Washington counties.

Officers arrested Miller and charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $11,000 bond.

Miller was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.