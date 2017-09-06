Hot Bike Tour bringing thousands of people to Johnson City this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Thousands of people from as far as Canada are making their way to Johnson City for the Hot Bike Tour this weekend, according to Jenna Moore with the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

Hot Bike Magazine named Johnson City the host city for this year’s event. Friday and Saturday downtown Johnson City will be filled with motorcycle events, vendors, and live music. It’s from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 12 to 9 p.m. Saturday and it’s free for spectators.

“The Hot Bike Tour is basically a magazine called “Hot Bike Magazine” and this event is their pages coming to life in our downtown. So they’re going to have a professional stunt team, they’re going to have a custom bike builder, they’re going to have a ride and bike show so thousands of bikes just kind of filling our main street,” Moore said.

Moore said the magazine picked Johnson City for this event because of its “Southern Dozen.” It’s a series of 12 motorcycle rides that all start and end in Johnson City. They are as long as 157 miles round-trip and as short as 37 miles. They go all throughout Northeast Tennessee, western North Carolina, and Southwest Virginia.

Moore said the bikers who ride the Southern Dozen are also given a list of local places to stop while on the various rides, highlighting what our region has to offer.

