E-Twins shutout Greeneville Astros to win the Appalachian west division

ELIZABETHTON — To the Appy league where Elizabethton hosted Greeneville in game three of the western division championship series and the Twins Edwar Colina had it going on the mound early with the strike out here to end the inning in the third, he would finish with eight strikeouts.

Bottom of the 3rd, Twins looking to get on the board when Gorge Munoz singles to left, T.J. Dixon will score to make it 1-0 Twins and later in the inning now 2-0, Jose Benjamin will crush this pitch to left and past the fielder to the wall, one run will score to make 3-0 Twins.

Twins win 6-0 tonight and advances to the Appy league championship series to face Pulaski.

