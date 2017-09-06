Deputies: NC burglary suspect growls at officers, vandalizes Gray, TN home

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – A western North Carolina man is facing numerous charges in Washington County, TN for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing a home in Gray, TN.

Deputies said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Hillrise Road on late Tuesday. When they arrived, they said they could hear noise coming from a garage.

Everyone inside the home was evacuated, while police made “voice contact” with the suspect — but the suspect grunted and growled in response — according to a report.

In addition, deputies said the suspect, identified as Eddie Gean Davis, Jr., age 26, appeared to become more agitated each time deputies said they tried to talk him out.

Deputies report, he was breaking out windows, destroying items inside the garage, and throwing items out.

The Washington County SWAT team arrived and deployed a chemical agent. Moments later, Davis appeared to calm down and stuck his head and hands out of a hole he made in the glass door, according to a report.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was also dispatched to an unattended vehicle parked on Old Gray Station road, a short distance from the barricade situation. Deputies find the 2004 Ford Explorer, headlights on and out of gear. A records check showed that the SUV had been stolen from Mitchell County, NC. Inside the SUV, deputies found a user manual and holster for a Ruger .380 pistol, which was found on Davis’ person at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said Davis caused more than $1000 worth of damage to the victims’ home.

Davis was charged with Aggravated Burglary, Felony Vandalism, and Possession of Stolen Property over $1000. His bond was set at $40,000.

Davis was arraigned Wednesday morning in Sessions Court.