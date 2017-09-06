CRIME WATCH: Greene Co. detectives searching for man connected to several burglaries

GREENE COUNTY (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to several unsolved burglaries.

They are looking for 37 year-old Jason Matthew Green. The Sheriff’s Department says they have several felony warrants for his arrest, which includes five counts of burglary.

Detectives say Green is also wanted for questioning related to several business burglaries that took place in other counties.

If you have any information about Green’s whereabouts, they are asking you to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 423-972-7000.