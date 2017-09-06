Country singer Jo Dee Messina announces cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WJHL) – Country singer Jo Dee Messina, whose hits include “I’m Alright” and “Bye Bye,” announced Wednesday that she has cancer.

A statement posted on her website didn’t specify the kind of cancer the 47-year-old Messina has been diagnosed with, but said she’s “working closely with a team to explore all options.”

Messina was scheduled to perform at the Washington County, VA Fair in Abingdon on September 12. According to a statement, Messina is postponing her 2017 show dates until after Oct. 7.

Messina, who is from Framingham, Massachusetts, had a string of hit songs in the late ’90s from her sophomore record, “I’m Alright,” on Curb Records. She was the first female country artist to score three multiple-week No. 1 hits from the same album. She also won the Horizon Award for new artists from the Country Music Association in 1999.

According to a statement, Messina has been working with producer Seth Mosley and wrote the song “Here” with Seth and Mia Fieldes.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @jodeemessina – Team JDM https://t.co/JBYcrZpnV0 — Jo Dee Messina (@jodeemessina) September 6, 2017