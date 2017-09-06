Construction at site of Johnson City Publix expected to begin by end of 2017

Johnson City, TN (WJHL)- Back in April, Publix Super Markets announced the grocery store chain had signed a lease in the building on the northwest corner at Market Street and State of Franklin Road in the old Food City store.

Wednesday Media & Community Relations Manager with Publix, Kimberly Reynolds said construction at the Johnson City store is expected to begin before the end of the year.

Reynolds also added that they have a targeted opening date sometime in the year 2018.

A Publix Super Market recently opened it’s doors in Greeneville on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

