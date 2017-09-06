Charlottesville council votes to move 2nd Confederate statue

By Published: Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The Charlottesville City Council in Virginia has voted to remove a second Confederate monument from a public park.

Local news outlets report the council’s vote Tuesday night on the statue of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was unanimous. It comes weeks after a white nationalist rally in the city descended into violence.

The rally was sparked in part by the city’s decision earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The council had initially planned to leave the Jackson statue in place but reconsidered in light of the violence.

Both statues will remain for now while a lawsuit over their removal plays out. The city has draped them both with black tarps as a symbol of mourning for Heather Heyer, the woman killed at the rally.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not
be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s