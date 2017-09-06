Bucs Rylee Milhorn named TSWA Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (September 6 2017) – Senior outside hitter Rylee Milhorn (Kingsport, Tenn.) has been named the Tennessee Sports Writer Association’s Volleyball Player of the Week (TSWA).

Milhorn finished the week with 34 kills, 30 digs, and one double-double through three matches at the Appalachian State Invitational. At the tournament, Milhorn was one of two Buccaneers who were named to the Appalachian State Invitational All-Tournament team.

She collected seven kills and eight digs against an ACC victory over Virginia, while recording her first double-double of the season with 18 kills and 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Appalachian State. Milhorn added nine kills and 10 digs against Towson.

Milhorn and the rest of the Buccaneer volleyball team readies for their third tournament of the season in Bowling Green, Ky.