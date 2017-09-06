Bristol, TN police send evidence to TBI crime lab, continue to investigate deadly shooting

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- As of Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department said no arrests have been made in a deadly shooting that happened Friday.

Investigators were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot off of Volunteer Parkway Friday afternoon.

Police said 43-year-old Michael Heatherly died of a single gunshot wound.

Major Matt Austin with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department said investigators are now waiting on results from evidence they sent to the TBI crime lab.

“What we are saying to the public is that we know that all evidence so far is leading us to believe that this is an isolated incident… we’ve interviewed and talked to a lot of people throughout this case, we are working this case very diligently,” Austin said.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact police at 423-989-5600, email tips@bristoltn.org or contact Investigators Justin Bush at jbush@bristoltn.org or 423-989-5530.

