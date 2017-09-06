Bluff City BMA meets for the first time after member charged with Election Law Violation

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Bluff City Board of Mayor and Alderman held a tense meeting Tuesday night, the first regular session meeting since a board member was charged with Election Law Violation.

Alderman John Hharrison, along with Sullivan County Commissioner, Sherry Grubb and Brooke Morrell all face one count of election law violation stemming from the May city election. A TBI investigation revealed they walked into a polling place without intending to vote.

Former mayoral candidate Carolyn Payne spoke up at Tuesday’s meeting to share that she feels the BMA should be held to higher standards and she was disappointed they didn’t take action to remove Alderman Harrison.

The meeting started off with comments from City Attorney, Paul Frye. He advised the board to avoid comment on “anything currently making its way through the court system,” Frye said.

When it came time for public comment Payne, who has already called for a new election, took to the podium making it clear she was concerned about this charge as well as Harrison’s domestic assault charge stemming from an incident in July.

“I sincerely hope an Alderman will make a motion tonight to remove Alderman Harrison and that it be second and voted on by the majority,” Payne said.

She sited a section of Bluff City’s Charter that the Mayor and Alderman may be removed for a crime involving quote “moral turpitude”. Despite her call, no request for his resignation. Not even from Alderwoman Sandra Madison who told us in court last week citizens were coming to her with concerns, also hoping for a new election.

“John Harrison needs to be off the board and I hope I have some people on the board that stand with me and agree with me,” Madison said.

Madison said after the meeting that she still wants Harrison to resign and she was following the city’s attorney’s advice.

Payne said she was deeply ashamed of each of the BMA members for not making a motion.

Mayor Irene Wells told us that she does not think people should be judged before their day in court.

Harrison, Grubb and Morrell are all due back in court October 11th.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.