Big Game of the Week is Science Hill hosting Greeneville

In this weeks Big Game preview we take a look at two of the top teams and offenses in our region getting set for a battle on Friday night. Science Hill will host Greeneville in week four of the season and one team will end the night with its first loss of the year.

This game will be a battle of the quarterbacks behind standouts Jaylan Adams and Cade Ballard. Adams is coming off a huge performance against Dobyns-Bennett, rushing for 181 yards with 3 rushing touchdowns and throwing for another.

Ballard and Greeneville are off to another red hot start, outscoring their opponents 135 to 42 and Science Hill knows if they want a win, they’re going to have to play well in every phase of the game.