Andrus, Rangers spoil Gohara’s debut, top Braves 12-8

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – Elvis Andrus drove in three runs with four hits, including a homer, and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 12-8 on Wednesday to spoil the major league debut of Luiz Gohara.

Gohara (0-1), a 21-year-old native of Brazil, allowed six runs in four innings in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Mike Napoli hit a two-run homer off Matt Wisler in the fifth.

Andrus, who began his career in the Braves’ organization, hit a homer over the 400-foot mark on the center field wall in the first. It was the 20th homer of the season, including four in the last three games, for Andrus, whose previous career high was eight in 2016.

Matt Kemp and Ender Inciarte hit homers off Rangers starter Miguel Gonzalez, who allowed four runs in three innings. Inciarte had three hits.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx (5-2) threw three scoreless innings in relief of Gonzalez.