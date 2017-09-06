15 states sue Trump on rollback of immigrant protections

By GENE JOHNSON and LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell
President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. From left, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) – Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit in New York challenging President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The suit was first announced by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called Trump’s act “a dark time for our country.”

Plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

