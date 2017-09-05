WJHL’s downtown Kingsport newsroom now open

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 is in your corner as we continue our commitment to tell your stories from across the Tri-Cities.

We are excited to introduce a project long in the making, which will allow us to keep our promise and expand our coverage.

Our own Josh Smith was live at the Progress Building, near the intersection of Broad and Center streets in downtown Kingsport giving you a first look into our new newsroom.

Be sure to tune in as we will be bringing you news live from downtown Kingsport.

