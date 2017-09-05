UT fans cheer on the Vols ahead of Georgia Tech game

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Vols were in Atlanta Monday night for the football home opener.

Fans who didn’t make it to the game are around their tv’s and radio’s awaiting the big game.

We found a good crowd at Wild Wing Cafe where fans told us – they’re excited about a new season.

“I’m fired up I mean it’s that time of the year this is the best time of the year. Fall, cool weather, leaves turning orange, everything is turning orange. Go Vols!” Mark Miller said.

The Vols took home the win against Georgia Tech 42-41.

