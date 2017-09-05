Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic, could be hurricane by Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Jose has become the 10th named tropical storm of the season.

The storm formed over the open Atlantic.

Jose is moving west-northwest at about 13 mph and is expected to speed up in the next two days.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. The storm is expected to strengthen, and could become a hurricane by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical-storm-force winds are present up to 45 miles out from the center of the storm, authorities said.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10.