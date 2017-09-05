Science Hill and Greeneville the focus of Big Game Preview

In this weeks Big Game Preview we take a look at two of the top teams and offenses in our region getting set for a battle on Friday night.

Science Hill will host Greeneville in week four of the season and one team will end the night with its first loss of the year.

The game will be a battle of the quarterbacks behind standouts Jaylan Adams and Cade Ballard. Adams is coming off a huge performance against Dobyns-Bennett, rushing for 181 yards with 3 rushing touchdowns and throwing for another. Ballard and Greeneville are off to another red hot start, outscoring their opponents 135 to 42.

Science hill knows if they want a win, they’re going to have to play well in every phase of the game.

“Man, it’s going to take a true team effort in all three phases of the game,” said Science Hill defensive coordinator Ralph Nelson. “Getting everybody healthy, get in the training room and get everybody healthy. We’re ready to go and they’ve got a real good team, real good players.”

“We’re going to have to do the little things right,” said Adams. “Blocking, hitting the holes, kickoff returns, make sure we have the blocks and kickoff make sure we can contain the runners and defense we’re just going to have to lock up and play our assignments right.”