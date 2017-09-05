New Fire Chief for Johnson City Fire Department officially sworn in

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department’s new chief has been officially sworn in.

Chief James Stables took part in a change of command ceremony Tuesday afternoon, along with members of the fire department.

Stables comes from central Florida and says he is honored to have been selected for this position.

“The process that I went through to be selected was challenging at every turn. But it let me know that I was going down the right path. When I was ultimately selected it’s been a blessing for my family and I to be able to relocated to this area,” Stables said.

He replaces former fire Chief Mark Scott who recently retired.

