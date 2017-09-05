New Fire Chief for Johnson City Fire Department officially sworn in

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department’s new chief has been officially sworn in.

Chief James Stables took part in a change of command ceremony Tuesday afternoon, along with members of the fire department.

Stables comes from central Florida and says he is honored to have been selected for this position.

“The process that I went through to be selected was challenging at every turn. But it let me know that I was going down the right path. When I was ultimately selected it’s been a blessing for my family and I to be able to relocated to this area,” Stables said.

He replaces former fire Chief Mark Scott who recently retired.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s