Local Red Cross chapter prepares supplies in anticipation of Hurricane Irma

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- As many volunteers are still deployed in Texas helping in the aftermath of Harvey, we’ve learned some are already anticipating Hurricane Irma.

Bill Grennell with the Mountain Empire Chapter of the American Red Cross told us Tuesday afternoon that they’ve already shifted volunteer efforts as they wait to see where and when Irma will make landfall.

“Well at this point, we’re not sending any more volunteers to Texas for the purpose of preparing for the possibility of Hurricane Irma, we’re also staging materials like cots and food and other equipment that will be needed just like we did for Hurricane Harvey,” Grennell said.

When it comes to preparing for Irma, Grennell said they are getting ready in a number of different ways.

“We’re staging blood products into different areas from Florida, to South Carolina, North Carolina, basically the predicted path for the upcoming hurricane,” Grennell said.

Grennell said while they aren’t planning to send anymore volunteers to Texas, they still have 8 volunteers deployed in that region, anticipating that some will be in that area for a week or longer.

