Kingsport kidnapping, attempted murder suspects appear in New Orleans court

(WJHL) – Two people listed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list and who were later captured in Louisiana just days ago were in court yesterday in New Orleans.

Jarret Heitmann and Makayla Stilwell — the two people wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery — were in court on Monday.

Heitmann and Stilwell were added to the Most Wanted list in June after a shooting incident that happened in Kingsport on June 20 and a kidnapping that happened in Hawkins County just before the shooting.

Heitmann was captured in New Orleans last Thursday following a shoplifting incident. Stilwell was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Sunday.

Heitmann waived extradition and is expected to be in magistrate criminal court on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

His bond has not yet been set.

Stilwell’s bond was set at $1 million and she is expected in magistrate criminal court tomorrow at 10 a.m.

