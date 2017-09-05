Erwin Police Dept. collecting supplies to send to Harvey victims

ERWIN, TN (WJHL)- Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson said they are joining in on the effort to help those in need after Harvey.

Friday night Chief Tilson posted on social media that they would be collecting supplies and donations to send to Texas, and by Tuesday morning they already had a table full of clothes, water, cleaning supplies and much more.

Chief Tilson said after speaking with a friend from his days in the Marine Corps who lives in Texas, he realized that so many are still in need.

“A lot of devastation, a lot of just nothing for people, literally nothing…not even a toothbrush,” Tilson said.

Tilson’s friend, Brian Garland, lives in Humble, Texas just outside of Houston but told us over the phone Tuesday he is originally from Jonesborough.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that the mountains came together to support the people out in the Southwest,” Garland said.

While Chief Tilson and Garland are coordinating the effort to get the supplies where they need to go, Tilson said there are so many private citizens that are stepping in.

He said that one local person has even donated a tractor-trailer in order to haul all of the supplies to Texas.

If you want to drop off supplies at the Erwin Police Department you still have time to do so.

Chief Tilson said their goal is to leave for Texas on September 12.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.