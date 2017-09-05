American Red Cross, News Channel 11’s annual Battle of the Badges kicks off

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 and the American Red Cross kicked off the 11th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Campaign.

By donating blood at a designated blood drive, you can help save a life and honor area first responders.

Those who donate blood get to vote for their favorite area first responder team.

The team at the end of the battle with the most votes wins.

The battle continues through September 12.

Donors will receive an American Red Cross t-shirt and a coupon for a free haircut at Sport Clips.

You can find a list of all the blood drives taking place here.

