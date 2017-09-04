Trump vows to ‘dramatically reduce income taxes’

Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. tax code “self-destructive” and says he’ll work with Congress on a plan to simplify it and “dramatically” reduce income taxes for Americans.

In a Labor Day op-ed submitted to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump outlined his goals for a new U.S. tax plan.

Trump writes: “Our plan will dramatically reduce income taxes for American workers and families. It will nearly double the standard deduction to help families get ahead. It will make our complex tax code more simple and fair. It will put money back into the pockets of the people who earned it.”

Congress is expected to take up the issue when it returns from its August recess this week.

