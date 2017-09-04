Tennessee lawmakers urged to support Dreamers, DACA program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the wake of President Donald Trump’s expected decision to end DACA, Tennessee lawmakers are being urged to support undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country by their parents.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has removed the state from a lawsuit against the DACA program, after months of mounting pressure from young, undocumented immigrants who want to stay in the U.S.

Slatery is now urging Tennesee’s U.S. Senators to support DACA.

Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper released a statement today about the decision expected from the White House.

“President Obama was right to protect 750,000 young men and women, including more than 8,000 Tennesseans, from the cruelty of deportation. These young people are innocent. Their lack of paperwork is not their fault, so they should not be punished. They’ve committed to obeying our laws, working hard, getting an education and, if they choose, even serving in our military. President Trump once pledged a compassionate approach to these Dreamers, so ending DACA would be another of his broken promises,” said Cooper.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), was put in place by the Obama Administration to protect undocumented immigrant children from deportation.

A protest is planned for Tuesday in Nashville. Protesters will gather at 4 p.m. at Cenntennial Park and march to the offices of Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to urge them to defend DACA.

Metro Council is expected to vote on a resolution for the support of the program Tuesday night.