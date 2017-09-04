Search continues for soldier who fell into Tennessee river after bar fight

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are still searching for a man who disappeared Friday night in the Red River after an alleged fight in a parking lot.

Clarksville Police said officers were called to a business on North Riverside Drive Friday around 10:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, security guards had broken up a fight between two men. One of the men, a 24-year-old, then fought with the security guards and somehow entered the fast-moving water of the Red River.

Several agencies were involved in searching the river on Friday night into Saturday morning, but the missing man was not located.

He was later identified by the Clarksville Fire Department as a solider in the U.S. Army.

Officers said rescue boats could not be safely launched until daylight.

The Coast Guard was notified of the incident.

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey caused the river to rise.