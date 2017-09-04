Police investigating shots fired at J.C. apartment complex

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at an apartment complex.

Officers tell News Channel 11 it happened early Monday morning at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway. Investigators say someone was leaving the apartment complex in their car when someone fired shots into the person’s vehicle.

They tell us no one was injured in the incident.

An investigation is active and ongoing. News Channel 11 will continue to bring you updates as they become available.