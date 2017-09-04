Official: Blountville animal shelter to reopen Tuesday

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – PETWorks officials confirmed to News Channel 11 that the Blountville animal shelter, which previously closed due to cases of distemper and parvo, will reopen on Tuesday.

PETWorks Manager Donna Davidson said the Blountville shelter will reopen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Last month, the shelter reported positive tests of both distemper and parvo, where 19 dogs were euthanized.

The most recent dog death on Aug. 20 was linked to distemper.

Both the Blountville and Kingsport shelters were closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

