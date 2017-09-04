Kingsport Olive Garden feeds first responders on Labor Day

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- While many had the opportunity to take time off work on the Labor Day holiday, there are still those who are working around the clock to keep you safe.

For first responders on the clock Monday, representatives with Olive Garden in Kingsport brought firefighters a hot meal as a way to say thank you.

It was a gesture that Deputy Chief Jim Everhart said his staff appreciated.

“When someone takes the time out of their day like Olive Garden, to show their appreciation for us being here, that really makes a difference, a huge difference in our day,” Everhart said.

Cheryl Hunnicutt was one of the staff members from the Olive Garden in Kingsport who helped deliver the meals.

Hunnicutt said it was a privilege to be able to feed local first responders.

“We’re just thankful we have these men that give to our community here in Kingsport, and we are just so thankful for them,” Hunnicutt said.

Hunnicutt said more than 800 Olive Garden restaurants around the country were also feeding first responders on Monday, including locations in Bristol and Johnson City.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.