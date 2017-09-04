Greene County Road Superintendent pays county back for using truck with campaign signs during parade

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Several weeks ago the Greene County ethics committee recommended Road Superintendent David Weems pay back the county for having a campaign signs attached to a county truck during the fourth of July parade in Greeneville.

Through documents from the county Trustee office, News Channel 11 learned Weems paid the county back $8.08 for use of the truck during the county parade.

The money Weems paid back to the county is the amount the trustee office determined was used in fuel during the parade.

Still, the road superintendent says all of this was a simple mistake, standing by what he told us when we first spoke with him about the complaint.

“I did not intentionally do it to campaign it was to show support that Greene County was supporting the independence day parade and as far as i knew when the parade started, there was tape on the re-elect part”

Weems says the tape that covered the “re-elect” portion of the sign must have blown off during the parade. With the money paid back the county ethics committee says the issue has now been resolved.