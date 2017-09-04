ETSU using game against JMU to see “where we are, where we need to go”

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU football team opened its season with a 31-10 win against Limestone on Saturday, but they don’t get to relish in that victory long as they face a daunting challenge this weekend.

The Bucs will hit the road, squaring off against number one ranked James Madison. JMU hammered Eastern Carolina this past weekend 34-14, adding another win over an FBS team to its resume.

It won’t be easy for the Bucs, but Carl Torbush has typically used these games as measuring sticks, seeing how far the restarted program has to go before it can compete with the best teams in the FCS.

“They’re the defending national champions from last year,” said Torbush. “They will be ranked number one in teh country as we go into Harrisonburg to James Madison to play this week. We’re going to have our hands full but that’s what college football is all about. So I think this does give us an opportunity to see where we are, where we need to go. They’ve got great football players, they’ve got a tremendous amount of starters coming back. But it’s an exciting opportunity for us.”