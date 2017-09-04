College Football Hall of Fame the perfect place to start game day

ATLANTA, GA- When you walk into the College Football Hall of Fame you’re instantly greeted by helmets from over 200 4-year institutions, such as Tennessee, Georgia Tech and even ETSU.

“We have 777 helmets, or 4-year institutions that play college football represented on our helmet wall. So from NAIA all the way up to your Division I schools.”

When you check in your pass automatically alerts the exhibit as to what school you’re supporting and it brings up any information, past or present.

“We want it to play fitting tribute to best players and coaches to ever play the game and the hall of fame itself is that tribute. But that’s 5,000 square feet of this 95,000 square foot facility and the rest of it is dedicated to the fans that truly make the culture of college football what it is.”

The Hall also gives fans a chance to be a part of College Gameday and sing your favorite fight song. Or, if you would liked to get involved, they have a small football field where you can kick, catch or pass the football.