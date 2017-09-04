American Red Cross, News Channel 11’s annual Battle of the Badges to start Tuesday

(WJHL) – This week, you will have the opportunity to help save lives and say thank you to area first responders.

The American Red Cross and News Channel 11 will launch the 11th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Tuesday.

Here’s how the battle works:

Blood donors at participating drives will get to vote for their favorite area first responder team.

The team with the most votes at the end of the battle wins.

Donors are also winners, too!

Not only will you get to help save lives, but you’ll also get an American Red Cross t-shirt, as well as coupon for a free haircut at Sport Clips.

The battle starts with two blood drives on Tuesday at:

The Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone Street from 1-5 p.m.

The Red Cross Donation Center, located on Sunset Drive in Johnson City from 2:30-7 p.m.

Those wanting to participate can make an appointment to donate by visiting redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.