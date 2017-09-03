Wildfires surge amid scorching heat in US West

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Firefighters hope to take advantage of calm winds as they struggle to surround a blaze that has destroyed three homes and is threatening foothill neighborhoods in Los Angeles amid a blistering heat wave.

Fire Capt. Terrazas says crews are getting a break Sunday from higher humidity and temperatures that have inched down into the 90s.

Meanwhile officials issued an alert for poor air quality as smoke choked the area and ash rained down across the LA basin.

About 80 miles to the east, crews are protecting homes from a fast-moving wildfire that forced evacuations in Riverside County.

And in Montana, Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park because of an encroaching wildfire.

