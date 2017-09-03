Senator Bob Corker releases statement in reaction to latest North Korea nuclear test

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Senator Bob Corker (R) released a statement Sunday morning in response to reports of a nuclear test by North Korea, the sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date.

“I spoke with General Kelly this morning as the president and his national security team continued their work to assess the situation in North Korea and communicate with our regional partners,” said Corker. “We stand ready to work with the administration to support a comprehensive strategy that not only places an emphasis on deterrence but also empowers our allies and partners in the region, who must do far more to confront this threat.”

No official word from the White House has been released in regards to what, if any action will be taken.

President Trump reacting earlier Sunday Tweeting calling North Korea a “Rogue Nation” and saying “Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”