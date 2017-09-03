Police: Pregnant woman, 2 young boys killed in house fire

By Published:

HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a pregnant woman and her two young children were killed in a fast-moving house fire in Pennsylvania.

State police said the fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in a home in Hamburg, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg. Thick smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the structure.

Assistant Chief Deputy Coroner John Hollenbach said that 27-year-old Jennifer Wilder, 5-year-old Gabriel Kalinoski and 2-year-old Julian Gust were all pronounced dead at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A man was able to escape from a bedroom window and was hospitalized with injuries.

Authorities said the fire was extinguished early Sunday but the home was destroyed. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

