Murfreesboro first responders help check off bucket list item for dog in poor health

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue has granted one of the final wishes for a local dog.

Layla is in poor health.

The German Shepherd’s owner said one of the dog’s bucket list items was to serve as a Firehouse Dog for a day.

During this past week, as Layla’s health continued to decline, her wish was recognized at station one of Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue.

It’s unclear what Layla did during that day, but it’s obvious she got a lot of attention.

There was even a photo shoot.

Pictures from that day show Layla with several first responders and even posing on a fire truck.