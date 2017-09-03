JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Local relief efforts continue for victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Tri-Cities. A local Sullivan County high school is sending supplies to Houston.

A Sullivan East High School parent said he had resources available through work and wanted to help after seeing the devastation in Texas. Sullivan East parents, students and others across the community came together to collect bottles of water to send to Houston.

Josh Ringley, a Sullivan East parent, works for Bristol Metals, the company working to package and ship the water. Trucks from Pittman Trucking Company will be make the delivery on Tuesday. Ringley said he thought of the idea when he was dropping his son off at school.

“We take it for granted because it comes out of our faucet every day and we can go in any convenient store but these folks are really suffering so I thought it would be a good idea to do this,” Ringley said.

Sullivan East High School is also working with other schools like University School, David Crockett and John Battle to bring supplies to Texas.

The Erwin Police Department is also collecting supplies to send to Texas. Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson said the department is collecting items like diapers, clothes, cleaning supplies and someone from the community offered up their truck to drive the items down. The goal is to fill up the truck by September 11.

