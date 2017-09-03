Community raises money for Daniel Boone H.S. student killed in crash

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – Dozens gathered at the Appalachian Fairgrounds Saturday to honor Daniel Boone High School student, Justin Rose, who died in a car accident back in February.

Justin Rose was just 16-years-old. His family and friends organized a fundraiser called “Round up for the Roses” which included a cattle show, games, booths and more.

His friend Madison Blevins tells us showing cattle was his passion and you could always tell by the smile on his face.

“He would wake up and he would take care of all of his animals. He helped his dad and his brother on the farm and I just feel like this is something Justin would love for us to do in honor of him,” Blevins said.

Donations were accepted at the door. All the money raised will go to the Rose family to help with medical bills and anything else they need. Organizers say he was part of his school’s FFA program.

