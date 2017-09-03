BREAKING: Local kidnapping, attempted murder suspect on TBI most wanted list captured

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A woman who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list has been captured.

According to T.B.I., Mikayla Stilwell was arrested by police in Louisiana.

Stilwell was added to the Most Wanted list in June after a shooting incident that happened in Kingsport on June 20 and a kidnapping that took place in Hawkins County just prior to the shooting. She was wanted on several charges, including, attempted second–degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Her alleged accomplice, Jarret Heitmann, was taken into custody last Thursday after a shoplifting incident in New Orleans.

TBI says she was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Sunday evening.

