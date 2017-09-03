Body of Michigan man recovered in Cherokee Lake near Bean Station

BEAN STATION (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirms a body of a 30-year-old Michigan man was recovered Saturday afternoon in Cherokee Lake in Bean Station.

Andrew Ehrman of Plymouth, Michigan went missing Friday evening after he and several friends aboard a pontoon boat decided to go swimming.

“The friends decided to stop for a swim and soon after entering the water it became apparent that the high winds were creating an unsafe environment for swimming,” said Sergeant Roy Smith “The four individuals in the water decided it would be best to swim back to the boat and get out of the rough conditions.”

Investigators say the pontoon boat drifted awat from the swimmers while the four were trying to make their way back to the vessel and the boat operator attempted to get closer to them.

“Three of the swimmers were able to climb back on board, but unfortunately Mr. Ehrman could not get back and disappeared below the surface,” explained Sgt. Smith.

Alcohol does not appear to have played a role in this accident; however, Sgt. Smith would like to remind everyone to always wear a life jacket. There have been no charges filed in this case, and the investigation is ongoing, according to TWRA.